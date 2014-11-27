Montecito Fire District Collecting Food, Toy Donations for Unity Shoppe

In conjunction with the “Season of Hope” campaign, the Montecito Fire Protection District is joining with KSBY and other Santa Barbara County fire agencies in collecting nonperishable food items and toys for Unity Shoppe throughout this holiday season.

Suggested food donations:

Peanut butter

Canned fruits and vegetables

Canned stews and chili

Fruit juice

Rice and beans

Baked beans

Soups

Diapers

Coffee and tea

Dried fruits and vegetables

Oatmeal

Whole grain crackers

Low sugar/high fiber cereals

Pasta

Canned tuna and salmon

Canned chicken

Nonperishable food items and new, unwrapped toys for a child or teen can be dropped off at either of our two fire stations, Station No. 1 at 595 San Ysidro Road and Station No. 2 at 2300 Sycamore Canyon Road. (No used toys or clothing will be accepted.)

According to Unity Shoppe, more than 22,000 people are referred each year by more than 300 nonprofit agencies, churches, schools and hospitals. In addition to providing holiday gifts for less fortunate children, Unity Shoppe also operates a year-round “free” grocery and clothing store so people can shop with dignity for their basic needs including food, school clothing, school supplies, household goods, disaster and emergency services. Over 1,700 volunteers help a small staff of 15. Over $2 million in merchandise is distributed annually.

We hope you and your family enjoy a safe and happy holiday season, and hope you will consider bringing a gift into the station for a family or a child less fortunate.

— Geri Ventura represents the Montecito Fire Protection District.