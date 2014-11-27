Montecito Fire District Collecting Food, Toy Donations for Unity Shoppe

In conjunction with the “Season of Hope” campaign, the Montecito Fire Protection District is joining with KSBY and other Santa Barbara County fire agencies in collecting nonperishable food items and toys for Unity Shoppe throughout this holiday season.
Suggested food donations:
Peanut butter
Canned fruits and vegetables
Canned stews and chili
Fruit juice
Rice and beans
Baked beans
Soups
Diapers
Coffee and tea
Dried fruits and vegetables
Oatmeal
Whole grain crackers
Low sugar/high fiber cereals
Pasta
Canned tuna and salmon
Canned chicken
Nonperishable food items and new, unwrapped toys for a child or teen can be dropped off at either of our two fire stations, Station No. 1 at 595 San Ysidro Road and Station No. 2 at 2300 Sycamore Canyon Road. (No used toys or clothing will be accepted.)
According to Unity Shoppe, more than 22,000 people are referred each year by more than 300 nonprofit agencies, churches, schools and hospitals. In addition to providing holiday gifts for less fortunate children, Unity Shoppe also operates a year-round “free” grocery and clothing store so people can shop with dignity for their basic needs including food, school clothing, school supplies, household goods, disaster and emergency services. Over 1,700 volunteers help a small staff of 15. Over $2 million in merchandise is distributed annually.
We hope you and your family enjoy a safe and happy holiday season, and hope you will consider bringing a gift into the station for a family or a child less fortunate.
— Geri Ventura represents the Montecito Fire Protection District.