Montecito Fire District Sets Community Meeting to Review Draft CWPP Amendment

The Montecito Fire Protection District will be holding a community meeting to review the Draft CWPP Amendment.

The amendment was based on the lessons learned during the Thomas Fire as well as findings from the recently released “A Defensible Community: A Retrospective Study of Montecito Fire Protection District’s Wildland Fire Program During the 2017 Thomas Fire” report.

The amendment also provides guidance as to how to best move forward given the new environmental conditions that the Thomas Fire and ensuing debris flow have created.

Stakeholder input is critical to the success in the development of the amendment. The meeting will offer a positive, solution-oriented environment in which to address the future wildfire threat to the community. All stakeholders including property owners, residents, local agencies, organizations, associations, business owners, community leaders and interested public members are encouraged to attend.

The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20 at Montecito Fire Station 1, 595 San Ysidro Road.

Click here for more information regarding the CWPP. A draft of the amendment will be made available on the website by Jan. 18.

— Joyce Reed represents the Montecito Fire Protection District.