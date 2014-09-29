Friday, April 6 , 2018, 11:21 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Montecito Fire District, La Casa de Maria Mark 3 Years Since Installation of Remote Weather Station

By Flannery Hill for La Casa de Maria Retreat & Conference Center | September 29, 2014 | 4:48 p.m.

In 2011, the Montecito Fire Protection District and La Casa de Maria Retreat & Conference Center entered into a cooperative agreement for the installation of a second Remote Automated Weather Station (RAWS).

For the past three years, the RAWS has assisted the Montecito Fire Protection District, the National Weather Service and Santa Barbara fire service agencies in monitoring up-to-the-minute weather observations to better provide for fire severity predictions and weather-related emergencies.

“The benefits of this installation are outstanding, and we are grateful to La Casa de Maria for welcoming this installation on their private property for the benefit of our entire community,” said Al Gregson, fire marshal at Montecito Fire Protection District. “As our region sits between mountains and canyons, we have microclimates that can differ greatly from one another. Weather stations located at both this ‘ground-level’ and the 1600 ft. elevations are imperative to predicting real-time data.”

Because the RAWS has been in place on the La Casa de Maria property for three years, meteorologists are able to identify patterns that they are now able to track, which has become a beneficial tool for weather prediction services. With two RAWS stations now in place, Montecito Fire is able to prepare real-time data at both the 1,600-foot elevation and 375-foot levels. Relying solely on the former RAWS presented a huge difference in weather predictions. Access to the RAWS data greatly affects how agencies are able to view daily fire danger ratings and gauge a potential fire threat.

“As the severe drought drives fire season into a year-round event, access to real-time weather data is one of the few things that allow citizens on the ground to prepare for disaster,” said Geri Ventura, public information officer for the Montecito Fire Protection District.

The RAWS provides hourly weather observations that measure wind speed, wind direction, air temperature, relative humidity, fuel moisture, precipitation, solar radiation, and can be accessed by the public via the Internet. Information is also readily accessed by fire officials for current and real-time results via radio transmissions. Furthermore, the RAWS is registered as part of the National Fire Danger Rating System (NFDRS) and is utilized by fire management agencies to assess current fire danger predictions at local, regional, and national levels.

“We are thrilled to house the RAWS at La Casa de Maria,” said Stephanie Glatt, co-director of La Casa de Maria. “We delight in the fact that we are assisting in protecting local homes and the safety of our entire community.”

La Casa de Maria Retreat & Conference Center in Montecito has long maintained an active partnership with the Montecito fire district with regard to public service contributions. As members of the Montecito Emergency Response and Recovery Action Group (MERRAG), La Casa de Maria has made a continued commitment to assist the MFPD and the community with support during emergencies. By partnering to allow the installation of the RAWS on La Casa de Maria property, they continue to further that commitment to serve the Montecito and Santa Barbara communities.

— Flannery Hill is a publicist representing La Casa de Maria Retreat & Conference Center.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 