Montecito Fire District to Test Emergency Notification Methods on Monday

By Geri Ventura for the Montecito Fire Protection District | May 28, 2015 | 7:15 a.m.

The Montecito Fire Protection District, along with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department, will conduct a test of the emergency notification methods utilized by MFPD on Monday, June 1, starting at 10 a.m.

MFPD will be testing the following methods utilized to notify the community during an emergency.

Reverse 9-1-1

Immediate notification sent out by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department. These messages are sent to home phones or cell phones registered with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department. A pre-recorded message will describe the emergency and what actions community members should take.

Hearo Emergency Broadcast Radio

Immediate notification sent out by MFPD personnel. These messages are sent to desktop radios inside homes and businesses. An audible alert tone will sound, with a scrolling message instructing community members what actions to take. The Hearo Radios are available only to community members residing within the Montecito Fire District jurisdiction.

During an actual emergency, the Reverse 9-1-1 and Hearo Radios will only be activated for zones immediately affected by or adjacent to an emergency incident.

Nixle, Facebook and Twitter

Notification sent by MFPD personnel to all subscribers of these social media applications via computer, email accounts and or cell phones. 

AM 1610 Radio Station

This radio station is owned and operated by MFPD. In the event of an emergency, MFPD personnel will broadcast recorded information and what actions should be taken by community members during the incident.

MFPD Website

The website, www.montecitofire.com, is accessible by computer or data phones. Information regarding local  incidents will be displayed on the home page.

The test will be conducted using pre-identified evacuation zones. Click here for the map.

Test Schedule

» 10 to 11:30 a.m.: Zones 1, 2, 3

Western MFPD Boundary — Hot Springs Road, north of Highway 192

» 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Zones 4, 5, 6, 7

Eastern MFPD Boundary — Hot Springs Road, north of Highway 192

» 1 to 2:30 p.m.: Zones 8, 9, 10        

Western MFPD Boundary — San Ysidro Road, between Highway 192 and Highway 101

» 2:30 to 4 p.m.: Zones 11, 14, 15

San Ysidro Road — Oretga Ridge Road between Highway 192 and Highway 101

Olive Mill Road — Eastern MFPD Boundary, south of Highway 101

» 4 to 5:30 p.m.: Zones 12, 13         

Western MFPD Boundary — Olive Mill Road, south of Highway 101

After the test, MFPD residents are encouraged to complete a survey by clicking here.

Geri Ventura represents the Montecito Fire Protection District.

 

