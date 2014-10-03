Montecito Fire District to Take New Inflatable Safety House to Local Schools

The Montecito Fire Protection District has a new resource to deliver an interactive fire safety educational experience to students attending preschools and elementary schools in the Montecito community.

Fire Prevention Week begins Sunday, and this year, Montecito students will learn the importance of fire safety while they are given a tour through the district’s new inflatable fire safety house.

The inflatable house is specifically designed as an educational tool (no bounce pad). It has built in teaching tools throughout, including the stay low in smoke element, a three dimensional kitchen and fire safety messages posted all through the house. This new tool provides a fun learning environment for the children while fire personnel point out age appropriate fire safety information.

This year’s Fire Prevention Week Campaign focuses on the importance of working smoke alarms. According the National Fire Protection Association, “almost three of five (60 percent) of reported home fire deaths in 2007 to 2011 resulted from fires in homes with no smoke alarms or no working smoke alarms.” This new resource will help deliver that message to over 1,000 students in Montecito.

Montecito Fire will be visiting every school in the district between Oct. 6-17.

» Monday, Oct. 6, 10:30 a.m. — Mount Carmel School, pre-kindergarten through second grade

» Monday, Oct. 6, 1:15 p.m. — Mount Carmel School, third and fourth grade

» Tuesday, Oct. 7, 10:30 a.m. — Laguna Blanca School, pre-kindergarten through second grade

» Tuesday, Oct. 7, 1:15 p.m. — Laguna Blanca School, third and fourth grade

» Wednesday, Oct. 8, 10:30 a.m. — Cold Springs School, pre-kindergarten through second grade

» Wednesday, Oct. 8, 1:15 p.m. — Cold Springs School, third and fourth grade

» Thursday, Oct. 9, 10:30 a.m. — Crane School, kindergarten through second grade

» Thursday, Oct. 9, 1:15 p.m. — Crane School, third and fourth grade

» Friday, Oct. 10, 10:30 a.m. — El Montecito Early School

» Monday, Oct. 13, 10:30 a.m. — All Saints By the Sea

» Tuesday, Oct. 14, 10:30 a.m. — Montecito Union School, kindergarten through second grade

» Tuesday, Oct. 14, 1:15 p.m. — Montecito Union School, third and fourth grade

» Wednesday, Oct. 15, 10:30 a.m. — YMCA Preschool

— Geri Ventura represents the Montecito Fire Protection District.