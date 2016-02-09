Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 9:55 am | Mostly Cloudy 65º

 
 
 
 

Montecito Fire Protection District Begins Annual Neighborhood Fire Prevention Project

By Joyce Reed for the Montecito Fire Protection District | February 9, 2016 | 1:25 p.m.

The Montecito Fire Protection District (MFPD) will begin its annual neighborhood fire prevention program Feb. 29, 2016. This season, there are 10 neighborhoods scheduled for the program.

Announcements are sent out to property owners located in the designated neighborhoods several weeks before the scheduled project. 

The District’s Wildland Fire Specialists offer property inspections and educate residents on ways they can improve wildland fire safety measures around their home.

During the inspection, property owners are advised where they should remove or reduce vegetation to improve their defensible space.

Vines, grass, palms, succulents, and other small trimmings can be put in dumpsters that have been donated by MarBorg Industries. The dumpsters are placed at pre-identified locations within the participating neighborhoods during the week of the project.

Participants are asked to stack larger shrub and tree limb materials at the edge of the nearest passable access road for free chipping.
 
MFPD offers this program to over 1,000 residents in the community. Reducing the volume of flammable vegetation helps to create more defensible and survivable space around the property and reduces the overall community threat from wildfire.

Fire Prevention Project Chipping Schedule

» Feb. 29: El Bosque, Bolero, Hodges, Periwinkle, Juan Crespi, El Dorado, Live Oaks and Randall

» March 14: Lower Romero, Oak Grove, Alisos, Olive, Piedras, Veloz, Lilac, Feather Hill, Camino Del Rosario, Knollwood, Tabor and Orchard

» March 28: Pepper Hill, Alston, Woodley and Glenview

» April 11: Chelham, Dawlish, Stoddard, Cloydon Circle and Paso Robles

» April 25: Upper Romero, Park Hill, Bella Vista, Park, Park Lane West, Tollis, Winding Creek and Buena Vista

» May 9: Arcady, Knapp, Cowles, Cottage, El Rancho and Sky View

» May 23: East Mountain, Irvine, Brooktree, Oak Creek Canyon, Ashley and Ayala

» June 6: West Mountain, Coyote and Banana

» June 20: Sierra Vista, Nicholas, Ridge View, Canyon View, Sycamore Vista, Calle Elegante, Calle Hermosa, Crest View and Ranchito Vista

» July 5: Hot Springs, Para Grande and Tejas

For more information about the neighborhood clean-up program, please contact Wildland Fire Specialist Kerry Kellogg at 805.565.8018 or Jeff Saley at 805.969.2983. You can also visit www.montecitofire.com.

Joyce Reed represents the Montecito Fire Protection District.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 