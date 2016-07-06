Montecito Fire Protection District Board Plans to Appoint Director to Fill Vacancy

The Montecito Fire Protection District is searching for a qualified applicant to fill secretary Gene Sinser's position after his move out of the area left a vacancy on its board of directors.

Sinser has held the seat since Dec. 7, 2012, and his term would have ended this November, said Joyce Reed, administrative assistant for the district.

Reed said the board intends to appoint a director to fill the vacancy until the next general district election in November 2016.

Sinser said he felt good about his contribution with business decisions and responsibility while governing the district.

“I came on board with the intention that the finances were handled property,” Sinser said.

“The finances are now good and there is a good staff. The board did well and we are five intelligent members that thought the district did their job — we in Montecito should be proud.”

Qualified board member applicants are required to live within the boundaries of the district, be a registered voter and attend board meetings held on the fourth Monday of every month.

Experience and education in business, finance, strategic planning, or similar fields is desirable, according to Montecito Fire Chief Chip Hickman.

Interested persons should submit a cover letter with a resume to the Montecito Fire Protection District at Station #1, at 595 San Ysidro Rd., no later than 5 p.m. on July 15.

Interviews for the position will be held by the board at a public meeting starting at 2 p.m. on July 21. The decision will be made at the meeting, with the appointed director to begin immediately, according to the district.

