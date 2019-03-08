Montecito Fire Protection District Lauded For Good Governance Practices

The Montecito Fire Protection District received the District Transparency Certificate of Excellence by the Special District Leadership Foundation (SDLF) in recognition of its outstanding efforts to promote transparency and good governance.

“This award is a testament to Montecito Fire Protection District’s commitment to open government,” said Fire Chief Chip Hickman.

“The entire district staff is to be commended for their contributions that empower the public with information and facilitate engagement and oversight,” he said.

To receive the award, a special district must demonstrate the completion of essential governance transparency requirements, including conducting ethics training for all board members, properly conducting open and public meetings, and filing financial transactions and compensation reports to the state controller in a timely manner.

SDLF is an independent, nonprofit organization formed to promote good governance and best practices among California’s special districts through certification, accreditation and other recognition programs.

— Joyce Reed for Montecito Fire Protection District.