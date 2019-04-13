Pixel Tracker

Montecito Fire Protection District Takes Hat Off to Dispatchers

By Jackie Jenkins for Montecito Fire Protection District | April 13, 2019 | 9:00 a.m.

During National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, April 14-20, the Montecito Fire Protection District would like to acknowledge and thank its  dispatchers for their dedication, hard work and amazing skills.

They are the heroes behind the scene, processing emergent and non‐emergency calls for service on a daily basis.

The Montecito Fire Communications Division (South Coast Dispatch) serves the community with the highest degree of professionalism and strives to render the highest level of service to the community.

The communications division is staffed with three full-time public safety dispatchers who are responsible for the receipt, documentation and disposition of telephone and radio calls for routine and emergency 911 situations for the Montecito and Carpinteria‐Summerland fire districts.

The dispatch center is staffed 24 hours a day 365 days per year. It is the responsibility of the public safety dispatcher to identify the nature of a call as quickly as possible and assist the caller in solving the problem.

The dispatchers are the critical link between the citizen and the firefighters, as they are responsible for obtaining information from the caller and transferring that information to the firefighters and emergency personnel.

Because each incoming call is unique and can vary from requests for general information to reports of life-threatening incidents, the dispatcher must ask specific questions to accurately prioritize the call and assign it appropriately to emergency responders.

The faster this critical information is obtained determines how quickly firefighters are able to respond.

Montecito Fire Protection District recognizes the daily sacrifices the dispatchers make to provide excellent service to the communities they serve.

— Jackie Jenkins for Montecito Fire Protection District.

 

