Plan for 3rd Montecito Fire Station Still Alive But Options on Hold for New Environmental Report

Jackson Ranch site on East Valley Road still considered first choice but board will await updated review before determining direction

The Montecito Fire Protection District’s quest for a third fire station is in limbo right now, as the district waits for a revised environmental impact report on the potential site.

A 2008 site selection study pointed to a property at 2500 East Valley Road, part of the 237-acre Rancho San Carlos, and the district got an environmental impact report. A Santa Barbara County Superior Court judge invalidated that report after it was challenged in court by neighboring property owners, and the consulting firm, AMEC Earth & Environmental Inc., is redoing it.

The purchase agreement for the property lapsed at the end of 2013 and the owners, the Petan Co., didn’t want to extend the agreement.

Since 2008, the value of the property likely changed and there was organized neighborhood pushback to the potential fire station site, the Petan Co. wrote in a letter announcing that the agreement would not be extended.

“Given those circumstances, it is not fair to us nor the community to support another option agreement which could easily put parts of our property in limbo for another five years,” the letter said.

The historic Rancho San Carlos is currently listed for sale for $125 million. The ranch, which has been in the Jackson family for nearly a century, includes a 29,000-square-foot Monterey Colonial main residence designed by renowned architect Reginald Johnson in 1931, along with orchards and equestrian facilities.

The Montecito Fire Protection District didn’t close the door on purchasing a parcel of the Rancho San Carlos property but its Board of Directors met last week to discuss all the land acquisition options that were considered in 2008 — 14 different sites that were ranked based on elements such as response time and owner willingness to sell.

Ultimately, the board decided to wait for the new EIR before taking action or committing to a location, fire district spokeswoman Geri Ventura said.

“Director Peter van Duinwyk attempted to get a ‘straw vote’ on who might be in favor of moving forward with the Jackson Ranch property, but the rest of the board chose to take no action until the EIR is complete,” she said.

There’s no timeline for the draft of the new EIR, she added.

A Citygate Associates performance review study came to the board in January and consultants recommended that the district keep pursuing the 2500 East Valley Road site.

“The board can re-evaluate previously identified locations, but barring a willing seller from another site, the Rancho San Carlos location is still the most logical site,” the study said.

The district already invested $462,000 in environmental study and planning fees, and the Montecito Association has approved preliminary plans for a fire station at that site, the study noted.

The district currently has stations at 595 San Ysidro Road in the Upper Village and at 2300 Sycamore Canyon Road across from Cold Spring School.

— Noozhawk news editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.