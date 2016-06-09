Montecito Fire Protection District to Test Emergency Notificaton Methods

The Montecito Fire Protection District, along with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department, will conduct a test of the emergency notification methods utilized by MFPD June 15, 2016, starting at 10a.m.

MFPD will be testing the following methods utilized to notify the community during an emergency:

» Aware and Prepare: Immediate notification sent out by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department. These messages are sent to home phones, cell phones and other devices registered with the Santa Barbara County Aware and Prepare Program. A message will describe the emergency and what actions community members should take.

» HEARO Emergency Broadcast Radio: Immediate notification sent out by MFPD personnel. These messages are sent to desk-top radios inside homes and businesses. An audible alert tone will sound, with a scrolling message instructing community members what actions to take. HEARO radios are available only to community members residing within the Montecito Fire District jurisdiction. During an actual emergency, the reverse notification call through the 9-1-1 system and HEARO radios will only be activated for zones immediately affected by or adjacent to an emergency incident.



» Nixle, Facebook and Twitter: Notification sent by MFPD personnel to all subscribers of these social media applications via computer, email accounts and/or cell phones.

» AM 1610 Radio Station: This radio station is owned and operated by MFPD. In the event of an emergency, MFPD personnel will broadcast recorded information, and what actions should be taken by community members during the incident.

» MFPD Website: Accessible by computer or data phones. Information regarding local incidents will be displayed on the home page.

Test Schedule

The test will be conducted using pre-identified evacuation zones.

» 10-11:30 a.m.: zones 1, 2, 3; from the Western Montecito District boundary along Gibraltar and El Cielito Road to Hot Springs Road, north of Highway 192.

» 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.: zones 4, 5, 6, 7; from Hot Springs Road to the Eastern Montecito District boundary, along Ladera Lane, north of Highway 192.

» 1-2:30 p.m.: zones 8, 9, 10; from the Western Montecito District boundary along Sycamore Canyon Road to San Ysidro Roa, south of Highway 192, and north of Highway 101.

» 2:30-4 p.m.: zones 11, 14, 15; from San Ysidro Road to Ortega Ridge Road, between Highway 192 and Highway 101 (Zone 11) and Olive Mill Road to the Eastern Montecito boundary along Fernald Point Lane, south of Highway (Zones 14, 15)

» 4-5:30 p.m.: zones 12, 13; Western Montecito District boundary to Olive Mill Road, south of Highway 101.



After the test, MFPD residents are encouraged to complete a survey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/MFDNotifications.

— Jackie Jenkins represents the Montecito Fire Protection District.