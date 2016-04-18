Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 8:02 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 

Montecito Fire Recognizes Sacrifices of Dispatchers for National Telecommunicators Week

By Jackie Jenkins for the Montecito Fire Protection District | April 18, 2016 | 10:40 a.m.

April 16 marks the beginning of National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week. This week-long event, held annually during the second week of April, honors telecommunications personnel in the public safety community.

The Montecito Fire Protection Division Communications Division (South Coast Dispatch) both proudly serves the community with the highest degree of professionalism and strives to render the highest level service to the community.

The Communications Division is currently staffed with three full-time public safety dispatchers, who are responsible for the receipt, documentation and disposition of telephonic and radio calls for routine and emergency 911 situations for both the Montecito and Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Districts.

The Dispatch Center is staffed 24 hours a day, 365 days per year. It is the responsibility of the public safety dispatcher to identify the nature of your call as quickly as possible and assist the caller in solving the problem. 

The dispatcher is the critical link between the citizen and the firefighters, as they are responsible for screening calls and transferring that information to the firefighters and emergency personnel.

Because each incoming call is unique and can vary from requests for general information to reports of life threatening incidents, the dispatcher must ask specific questions to accurately prioritize the call and assign it appropriately to emergency responders.

The speed at which this critical information is obtained determines how quickly firefighters are able to respond.

Montecito Fire Protection District is extremely proud of its dispatchers and recognizes the sacrifices they make to provide excellent service to the communities they serve.

Jackie Jenkins is the communications coordinator for the Montecito Fire Protection District.

