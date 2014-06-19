Crew Extinguishes Vehicle Fire in Montecito Driveway

The Montecito Fire Protection District responded to a vehicle fire at 7:21 a.m. Thursday that was initially reported as a vehicle driving into a house.

A 1996 Buick was on fire in the driveway of a home on the 800 block of Riven Rock Road in Montecito and responding crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire, public information officer Geri Ventura said. There were no injuries.

Firefighters ventilated the nearby structure to make sure it was clear of smoke and left by 8:30 a.m., she said.

“Luckily there’s no wind and we have this fog, so they were able to get it out quickly without spreading to the structure or vegetation,” she said.

