Advice

Montecito Fire Stations Accepting Donations for Fourth Annual Season of Hope Food and Toy Drive

By Joyce Reed for the Montecito Fire Protection District | November 23, 2015 | 8:14 a.m.

The fourth annual Season of Hope food and toy drive is underway. KSBY has teamed up once again with local nonprofit organizations, fire departments and several businesses for the community-wide event. 

The Montecito Fire Protection District is now accepting donations of non-perishable foods and new, unwrapped toys at either of their two fire stations, located at 595 San Ysidro Road and 2300 Sycamore Canyon Road.

Unity Shoppe’s central distribution facility serves the low-income clients of 300 nonprofit organizations, social service agencies, churches, schools and hospitals. 

Over 22,000 unduplicated people are referred for food, clothing, school supplies, furniture and basic necessities. Let’s work together to make this the best holiday season ever for those in need.  

The Season of Hope continues through Dec. 18, 2015.

Help put food on empty shelves by providing some of this season's most needed items. 

» Canned tuna

» Canned peaches

» Canned tomatoes 

» Canned chicken soup

» Canned whole corn

» Pasta

» Dried rice

» Peanut butter

» Dried pinto beans     

Click here for more information on how you can help make the holiday season a little brighter for people in need on the Central Coast. 

— Joyce Reed represents the Montecito Fire Protection District.

 

