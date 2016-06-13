Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 8:53 pm | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Montecito Fire Protection District to Test Emergency Notification System

By James Fike, Noozhawk Intern | @NoozhawkNews | June 13, 2016 | 5:29 p.m.

The Montecito Fire Protection District will test its emergency notification systems Wednesday for residents of the Montecito area.

The emergency tests, which will begin at 10 a.m. and run through 5:30 p.m., will include radio, social media and phone messages, according to Jackie Jenkins, a spokesperson for the Montecito Fire Protection District. 

Emergency radio broadcasts will be sent to desk-top radios in the Montecito area and an emergency message will be put out on the Montecito-Fire-owned AM 1610 radio station. 

The Hearo Emergency radio broadcast will only be available to people residing in Montecito's fire district jurisdiction, Jenkins said.  

Notifications will be sent out on Nixle, Twitter, and Facebook to all subscribers who follow @montecitofire during the time of the tests. 

The test schedule is to occur as follows, by evacuation zones identified in the district's map

From 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.: Tests will occur in Zones 1, 2, and 3, which run from the western Montecito District boundary along Gibraltar and El Cielito Road to Hot Springs Road, north of Highway 192.  

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Tests will take place in Zones 4, 5, 6, and 7, which run from Hot Springs Road to the eastern Montecito District boundary, along Ladera Lane, north of Highway 192.  

From 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.: Tests will occur in Zones 8, 9, and 10, which run from the western Montecito District boundary along Sycamore Canyon Road to San Ysidro Road, south of Highway 192 and north of Highway 101.  

From 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.: Tests will take place in Zones 11, 14, and 15, which run from San Ysidro Road to Ortega Ridge Road, between Highway 192 and Highway 101; And the area of Olive Mill Road to the eastern Montecito District boundary along Fernald Point Lane, south of Highway 101. 

From 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.: Tests will occur in Zones 12 and 13, which run from the western Montecito District boundary to Olive Mill Road, south of Highway 101.  

Residents are encouraged to take the district's online survey after the test has been administered in their zone, Jenkins said. 

Noozhawk intern James Fike can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

