Montecito Firefighters Association Serving Up 4th of July Pancake Breakfast

Please join the Montecito Firefighters Association on Saturday, July 4 at the 20th annual 4th of July Pancake Breakfast.

Tickets are $8 each and can be purchased at the door.

Pancakes, eggs, sausage and Green Star Coffee will be served by your local firefighters from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Fire District Headquarters, 595 San Ysidro Road.

There is no parking available on site. A drop-off location will be available at the base of the district’s driveway. Please carpool when available!

Proceeds will go to the Montecito Firefighters Charitable Foundation.

— Geri Ventura represents the Montecito Fire Protection District.