Montecito Firefighters, Search & Rescue Use Rope System to Help Lost Hikers

Five hikers were uninjured but reported being stuck on boulders off the East Fork of Cold Spring Trail

Firefighters, Los Padres National Forest personnel and the Santa Barbara County sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team responded to a group of five hikers who got stuck on boulders off Cold Spring Trail above Montecito on Saturday afternoon, according to the Montecito Fire Protection District.

“No one was injured, but they were stuck there,” department spokeswoman Jackie Jenkins said.

She said the hikers reported being lost in an area near the East Fork Trail, about 1½ miles from Edison Road.

One of the people in the group sent the location’s latitude and longitude from a cell phone, which enabled responders to pinpoint them, Jenkins said.

“Firefighters and rescue personnel had to traverse steep terrain, cut through heavy brush and avoid falling rocks in order to reach a location near the hikers, where they set up a rope rescue system,” she said in a statement.

“One by one, the hikers were extricated from the boulders to a safe location, where, using the rope rescue system, each hiker was then lifted to the trail above by rescuers. Once the hikers were safely on the trail, they were escorted by rescue personnel back to the trailhead.”

