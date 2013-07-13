Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 4:15 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Firefighters Respond to Blaze at Bonnymede Condos in Montecito

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | July 13, 2013 | 4:14 p.m.

Persistence paid off Friday night for Montecito firefighters who were called out twice to a reported smoke odor at the Bonnymede condominium complex.

The first call to the Montecito Fire Protection District came in at about 9:30 p.m., reporting a smoke odor in a two-story residence in the 1300 block of Plaza De Sonodares, district spokeswoman Geri Ventura said.

“One engine responded, and although there was no smoke or smoke odor present when they arrived, circuit breakers and radiant heating systems in the residence were checked,” she said.

Usuing thermal-imaging and gas-analysis equipment, firefighters were unable to find any abnormalities, Ventura said, and left the scene after advising the resident to get a working smoke detector.

At midnight, the same resident called back to report a continuing odor of smoke, and this time firefighters found a haze of smoke in the residence.

The building was evacuated, and firefighters eventually traced the problem to an adjacent vacant unit, Ventura said.

“Crews made entry into the structure, and found the fire origin to be located within the walls inside the structure,” said Ventura, adding that the cause remained under investigation.

“The smoke source came from an unoccupied unit under construction, with no working smoke detector,” Battalion Chief Todd Edwards said. “We are lucky the neighbor was diligent about reporting the situation.”

Fire officials encouraged all residents to check their smoke detectors and make sure they are in working order.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 