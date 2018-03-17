Montecito Flood Victim Jack Cantin Honored at Packed Mission Memorial Service

6 weeks after his father was buried, community rallies around Santa Barbara High junior’s surviving mom and sister with fond rememberances of loyal friend, dedicated student, Eagle scout and Star Wars fan

Bram Collins, a close friend of 17-year-old Jack Cantin, speaks during a memorial service Saturday at the Santa Barbara Mission. Jack is presumed dead from the Jan. 9 flash flooding and debris flows in Montecito, but his body has not been found. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

Fellow Boy Scouts file into the Santa Barbara Mission for Saturday’s memoriak service for Eagle scout Jack Cantin. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

The Santa Barbara Mission was packed Saturday with community members celebrating the life of Jack Cantin, a 17-year-old Santa Barbara High junior who is missing and presumed dead from the Jan. 9 flash flooding and debris flows in Montecito. Jack’s remains, and those of 2-year-old Lydia Sutthithepa, have not been found. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

Hundreds of community members gathered Saturday for the memorial service of John “Jack” Cantin, whose body remains missing more than two months after the deadly flash flooding and debris flow in Montecito.

The 17 year old, and 2-year-old Lydia Sutthithepa, are presumed dead, but their bodies have yet to be found since the Jan. 9 disaster that killed 21 other people, including Jack’s father.

Jack’s mother, Kimberly, and his 14-year-old sister, Lauren, were among the survivors rescued after thick mud and debris demolished their house along Montecito Creek near the intersection of Hot Springs and Olive Mill roads. Jack, his father, David, and the family dog were swept to their deaths.

A service was held Feb. 3 for 49-year-old Dave Cantin at the Santa Barbara Mission.

Six weeks later, it was again standing room only inside the Mission, where family, friends and the community paid tribute and shared memories of Jack, a Santa Barbara High School junior.

“Hidden behind his narrow black glasses is a risk-taking, hard-working person,” classmate Ami Hammond said of the teen. “Friendship is important to Jack.”

Speakers remembered the Oceanside native for his volunteerism and adventurism, kindness, bright smile, sense of humor, determination, generosity and love for Star Wars.

“In his free time, Jack was dedicated to the Star Wars franchise, and not just the movies — he loved what it meant and the core values,” Bram Collins said.

The Cantins moved to Montecito in 2010, and Jack attended Montecito Union School and then Santa Barbara Middle School. At Santa Barbara High, he was a popular student in the Multimedia Arts & Design (MAD) Academy.

His interests ran the gamut from computers to gaming to cycling. Jack earned his scuba diving certification when he was 15 years old, Hammond said.

In ninth grade, he earned the Boy Scouts’ highest rank of Eagle.

Jack co-founded Teens on the Scene, a community service group that executes citywide cleanup efforts, serves the homeless and works with area organizations like the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, the Santa Barbara Humane Society and Unity Shoppe.

In 2016, Jack and other members of Teens on the Scene were recognized by the City of Santa Barbara with the Spirit of Service Awards in the Clean Community category.

He participated in UC Santa Barbara’s Science & Engineering Research Academy last year and was to participate this summer in the business and entrepreneur program at UC Berkeley.

Mourners shared memories of Jack at the gathering.

“Jack was like a superhero,” said Brian McWilliams, headmaster at Santa Barbara Middle School and his world history teacher there. “He did extremely well in his classes ... he was always striving to be the best that he can — the best friend and the best brother. He had a great smile.”

