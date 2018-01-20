Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 1:33 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Caltrans Confirms Monday Morning Re-Opening for Highway 101

Officials leave open possibility freeway closure could be lifted even sooner

Caltrans confirmed Saturday afternoon that Highway 101 in Montecito will be opened in time for the morning commute on Monday, ending a lengthy closure following the deadly mud flows on Jan. 9. Click to view larger
Caltrans confirmed Saturday afternoon that Highway 101 in Montecito will be opened in time for the morning commute on Monday, ending a lengthy closure following the deadly mud flows on Jan. 9. (Caltrans photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | January 20, 2018

Caltrans officials announced Saturday afternoon that Highway 101 through Montecito — closed since Jan. 9 due to the deadly mud and debris flows — will reopen no later than Monday for the morning commute.

Crews have been working around the clock to remove the 6-8 feet of water, mud and debris from the roadway in the area of Olive Mill Road, as well as other locations further south.

“We are very proud of our dedicated Caltrans staff along with our partner agencies who have responded to this major natural disaster,” said Tim Gubbins, Caltrans District 5 district director, in a press release. “We will continue to work 24/7 until immediately before opening the highway. We expect to be ready to open U.S. 101 by the Monday morning commute.”

Once the freeway reopens, some offramps will remain shut down, but all onramps will be open, Caltrans said.

The press release also left open the possibility that the freeway might be opened sooner.

“If the highway officially opens to public traffic prior to the Monday morning commute, it will be announced on Twitter (@CaltransD5) and Facebook (Caltrans Central Coast),” according to the release.

Reopening Highway 101 is a key step toward letting evacuated residents of Montecito back into their homes, as it will allow heavy truck traffic to use the freeway instead of surface streets. 

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

