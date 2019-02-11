Pixel Tracker

Montecito Group Orders Debris Nets, Plans to Start Construction Soon

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | February 11, 2019 | 6:02 p.m.

Six debris-control nets have been ordered, and construction to install the anchors in Montecito creeks could start next week, according to Pat McElroy, head of The Partnership for Resilient Communities nonprofit behind the project.

Santa Barbara County and other regulatory agencies gave emergency permits to the group in December to install 11 steel-mesh nets in three Montecito creeks, all on private property.

The group originally aimed for a $7-million project to install 15 nets in five drainages this winter, but lack of permits and its fundraising totals brought the number of nets down to six: two each in Cold Spring, San Ysidro and Buena Vista creeks.

“We’re starting to roll,” McElroy told Noozhawk on Monday. “We want the first nets up at the end of February and the rest in March.”

The Partnership recently placed the order for the custom nets with the Switzerland-based GeoBrugg, he said.

The group is feeling confident with its recent boost of fundraising — it has raised just over $4 million — and is moving forward with construction plans as it continues to ask for donors to get to $5.4 million, McElroy said.

The emergency permit conditions include a $2 million performance bond or letter of credit, required by the county and California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

As of Monday, “they have not yet received authorization from CDFW that the financial security is adequate and the financial security is not yet in place,” county senior planner Tess Harris said.

McElroy said the group plans to post its bond the day it starts construction, which will start a 60-day deadline to finish installing the nets.

“Even with the performance bond we can still do three to four right now,” he said. “We’re going to go with what we can and keep moving until we get the funding for all six.”

While waiting for the nets to be built, construction crews will start staging and drilling anchors, which is the most time-consuming part of the installation, McElroy said.

“We didn’t know if we’d ever be here, frankly, and so it’s pretty cool to be here,” he said.

He said Monday that construction contracts are finished, as are liability insurance agreements with property owners at the net sites.

According to the permit documents, construction equipment will be flown in by helicopter, and personnel will hike to the net sites daily.

Once nets are installed, maintenance inspections will be held annually or after storm events, and necessary equipment will be flown in, according to the work plan.

Debris caught in the nets will be redistributed, including downstream of the nets, but not removed from the property, according to permit application documents. 

Cold Spring and San Ysidro creeks have debris basins downstream of the proposed net locations, while Buena Vista does not.

This winter’s storms have brought down enough debris that Santa Barbara County Flood Control contractors have been emptying the basins and trucking loads away from Montecito, including sediment for beach disposal at Carpinteria State Beach.

The debris net project’s emergency permits only allow the nets to stay in place for one year, and the group plans to apply for additional permits to keep the nets, and install them in more locations, including Hot Springs and Romero creeks.

All the permitted net locations are on private land and the project is being funded by private donations to the nonprofit group.

