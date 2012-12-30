Damage in the Millions in Montecito Home Blaze

Click here for more of Ryan Cullom’s photos.

Damages were estimated to be in the millions of dollars from a three-alarm fire Saturday night that destroyed more than half of a large Montecito home, according to the Montecito Fire Protection District.

The blaze at the two-story house in the 400 block of Hot Springs Road was reported about 7:30 p.m., and was not brought under control until close to midnight, said Montecito Fire Chief Chip Hickman.

At least half of the 20,000-square-foot home was destroyed, mainly a portion that was built in the early 1900s, Hickman said.

Firefighters were able to save most of the newer portion, which Hickman estimated was constructed in the early 2000s.

“Luckily, we were able to save the 50 percent most important to the residents,” Hickman said.

Two residents were at home when the blaze broke out, and both escaped without injury, he said.

One injury was reported — to a Santa Barbara city firefighter who suffered smoke inhalation, Hickman said. He was treated at the scene by paramedics and taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation, but “doesn’t appear to be suspicious,” Hickman said.

He said the blaze appeared to have started in a basement area, then quickly ran up the walls into the attic.

The older and newer portions of the home were connected by two breezeways, and Hickman said the configuration helped firefighters save the newer half of the structure.

The home contained a significant amount of artwork, historic manuscripts and fine furniture, Hickman said, although he could not estimate the specific value of any contents lost, or even the structure itself. But he indicated it likely was in the millions of dollars.

“This was a very large structure fire,” Hickman noted.

Crews from Montecito were assisted by units from the Santa Barbara County, Santa Barbara city and Carpinteria-Summerland fire departments.

The house is a neighboring property of actress Drew Barrymore.

Noozhawk publisher William Macfadyen contributed to this report.

