Montecito Library Branch Reopens & Utilities Continue Restoring Service to Customers

The Montecito branch library reopened Tuesday after a long closure, and the building did not have any damage from the flooding and mudslides,

The branch at 1469 East Valley Road, part of the Santa Barbara Public Library system, is holding normal hours, and staff are distributing N-95 masks for residents cleaning up debris.

Santa Barbara County has information on its website about safely cleaning up debris and options for waste removal, and a Local Recovery and Assistance Center is open at Calvary Chapel through Saturday.

The center at 1 N. Calle Cesar Chavez has resources to help community members recover and rebuild.

Utilities updates

The Montecito Sanitary District said residents returning to undamaged homes should have working sewer service, but properties with more than minor damage could have issues with their private sewer laterals.

Sanitary District customers can call the district at 805.969.4200 or email [email protected] before using any indoor plumbing, the district said on its website.

“There is a significant amount of mud and debris on private property that needs to disposed of in a proper and legal manner. Some of this mud and debris is found in water features such as swimming pools, fountains, ponds etc., and should not be disposed of to the sanitary sewer system,” the district said.

“Disposing of any liquid or waste not coming from a fixture/drain inside the home is illegal and in violation of Montecito Sanitary District Ordinance No. 12 and the California Plumbing Code. Violators will be subject to civil citations and criminal charges. Discharging mud and debris to the sanitary sewer system may cause a backup of wastewater into your home or an overflow from the district's pipeline system causing a public health risk.”

The Montecito Water District has a boil-water notice and high-chlorine-content notice for most of its customers while the system is flushed and disinfected.

The Summerland, Upper Toro Canyon and Sycamore Canyon areas have water that is safe to drink and use for cooking.

Three emergency potable water distribution sites are open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily for customers who do not yet have potable water service: at the Summerland Post Office, at 2245 Lillie Avenue; the Montecito Fire Station No. 2 at 2300 Sycamore Canyon Road; and the Montecito Water District office at 583 San Ysidro Road.

Both Southern California Edison and SoCal Gas are working to restore service to customers in the Montecito area.

Ocean water quality

Santa Barbara County’s Public Health Department is testing ocean water samples for bacterial levels, and as of Wednesday closed three beaches (Carpinteria State Beach, Goleta Beach and Hammond's Beach) and has warning signs posted at additional beaches recommending that people avoid the ocean water: Arroyo Burro Beach, Hope Ranch Beach, El Capitan State Beach and Summerland Beach.

Officials also warn people to avoid eating raw fish and shellfish caught near areas with high bacterial levels.

— Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.