Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 8:20 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Montecito Library Branch Reopens & Utilities Continue Restoring Service to Customers

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | updated logo | January 30, 2018 | 6:51 p.m.

The Montecito branch library reopened Tuesday after a long closure, and the building did not have any damage from the flooding and mudslides,

The branch at 1469 East Valley Road, part of the Santa Barbara Public Library system, is holding normal hours, and staff are distributing N-95 masks for residents cleaning up debris.

Santa Barbara County has information on its website about safely cleaning up debris and options for waste removal, and a Local Recovery and Assistance Center is open at Calvary Chapel through Saturday.

The center at 1 N. Calle Cesar Chavez has resources to help community members recover and rebuild.

Utilities updates

The Montecito Sanitary District said residents returning to undamaged homes should have working sewer service, but properties with more than minor damage could have issues with their private sewer laterals.

Sanitary District customers can call the district at 805.969.4200 or email [email protected] before using any indoor plumbing, the district said on its website.

“There is a significant amount of mud and debris on private property that needs to disposed of in a proper and legal manner. Some of this mud and debris is found in water features such as swimming pools, fountains, ponds etc., and should not be disposed of to the sanitary sewer system,” the district said.

“Disposing of any liquid or waste not coming from a fixture/drain inside the home is illegal and in violation of Montecito Sanitary District Ordinance No. 12 and the California Plumbing Code. Violators will be subject to civil citations and criminal charges. Discharging mud and debris to the sanitary sewer system may cause a backup of wastewater into your home or an overflow from the district's pipeline system causing a public health risk.”

The Montecito Water District has a boil-water notice and high-chlorine-content notice for most of its customers while the system is flushed and disinfected.

The Summerland, Upper Toro Canyon and Sycamore Canyon areas have water that is safe to drink and use for cooking.

Three emergency potable water distribution sites are open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily for customers who do not yet have potable water service: at the Summerland Post Office, at 2245 Lillie Avenue; the Montecito Fire Station No. 2 at 2300 Sycamore Canyon Road; and the Montecito Water District office at 583 San Ysidro Road.

Both Southern California Edison and SoCal Gas are working to restore service to customers in the Montecito area.

Ocean water quality

Santa Barbara County’s Public Health Department is testing ocean water samples for bacterial levels, and as of Wednesday closed three beaches (Carpinteria State Beach, Goleta Beach and Hammond's Beach) and has warning signs posted at additional beaches recommending that people avoid the ocean water: Arroyo Burro Beach, Hope Ranch Beach, El Capitan State Beach and Summerland Beach. 

Officials also warn people to avoid eating raw fish and shellfish caught near areas with high bacterial levels.

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 