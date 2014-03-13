Montecito Library Forming French Conversation Group

The Montecito branch of the Santa Barbara Public Library System will host a French conversation group on the first and third Fridays of the month beginning March 21.

The group will meet from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Montecito Library, at 1469 East Valley Road in Montecito.

The group is for those who would like to practice their French language conversation skills and meet others in the community who speak French. Both native speakers and those who learned French as a second or foreign language will participate, and new members are always welcome.

Questions about the French conversation group may be directed to Sara Doehring, Montecito Library supervisor, at 805.969.5063. Visit the Santa Barbara Public Library System online by clicking here for information about library locations, hours, events and programs.

All library programs are free and open to the public.

— Sara Doehring is a branch supervisor for the Montecito Library.