Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 7:57 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Montecito Library Forming French Conversation Group

By Sara Doehring for the Montecito Library | March 13, 2014 | 12:09 p.m.

The Montecito branch of the Santa Barbara Public Library System will host a French conversation group on the first and third Fridays of the month beginning March 21.

The group will meet from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Montecito Library, at 1469 East Valley Road in Montecito.

The group is for those who would like to practice their French language conversation skills and meet others in the community who speak French. Both native speakers and those who learned French as a second or foreign language will participate, and new members are always welcome.

Questions about the French conversation group may be directed to Sara Doehring, Montecito Library supervisor, at 805.969.5063. Visit the Santa Barbara Public Library System online by clicking here for information about library locations, hours, events and programs.

All library programs are free and open to the public.

— Sara Doehring is a branch supervisor for the Montecito Library.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 