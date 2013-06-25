Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 11:13 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Montecito Library Forming Summer Book Club for Tweens

By Jody Thomas for the Montecito Library | June 25, 2013 | 12:34 p.m.

The Montecito Library is hosting a Summer Book Club for Tweens, meeting three consecutive Wednesdays — July 10, 17, and 24 — from 2:30 to 3:45 p.m.

The Montecito Library is located at 1469 East Valley Road in Montecito.

This book group, appropriate for young people ages 9 to 12, will discuss three wonderful books and establish a book list of everyone’s favorite titles. Depending on participation, the group may become a monthly book club during the school year.

Readers can sign up online through the Santa Barbara Public Library System’s “Library Events” Calendar or at the Montecito Library. Call the library at 805.969.5063 for more information.

Click here for more information about Santa Barbara Public Library System programs and services. All library programs are free and open to the public.

— Jody Thomas is a supervisor for the Montecito Library.

 
