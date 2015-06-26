Montecito Library Hours Reduced Beginning July 6

The Montecito Library will have reduced hours beginning July 6.

The library, a branch of the Santa Barbara Public Library System, is located at 1469 East Valley Road in Montecito. It will be closed on Mondays and will close at 4 p.m. Saturdays instead of 5:30 p.m.

The new weekly schedule for the Montecito Library beginning July 6 will be:

» Tuesday through Friday — 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

» Saturday — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

» Sunday and Monday — Closed

Visit the Santa Barbara Public Library System online at SBPLibrary.org for information about library locations, hours, events and collections. All library programs are free and open to the public.

— Margaret Esther is the library services manager for the Santa Barbara Public Library System.