Montecito Library Launches Monthly Book Club

The Montecito Branch of the Santa Barbara Public Library System is launching a new book club that will meet on the third Tuesday of each month, beginning Dec. 17.

Meetings will be at 1 p.m. at the library, located at 1469 East Valley Road in Montecito. New members are always welcome and may call the library at 805.969.5063 for more information.

The December book discussion will be on Moonwalking with Einstein: the Art and Science of Remembering Everything by science journalist Joshua Foer. The author chronicles his own struggles with chronic forgetfulness and his life-changing year in memory training, and shares historical lore and ancient memory techniques.

Copies of the book are available from the library system, including paperback, large print, book on CD, and e-book and audiobook editions that can be downloaded from home. It is also available in Spanish under the title Los Desafíos de la memoria.

For information about Santa Barbara Public Library System programs and services, visit online by clicking here. All library programs are free and open to the public.

— Sara Doehring is a branch supervisor for the Montecito Library.