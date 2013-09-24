Montecito Library Offering Free Programs for High School Seniors, Parents

The Santa Barbara Public Library System’s Montecito Library is presenting two free programs for high school seniors and their parents on writing college applications.

"Seniors: Down to the Wire! Writing College Applications" will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2. "Supporting Your Child Through the College Application Process" will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9.

Both interactive classes, facilitated by local college counselors Tish O’Connor and Betsy Heafitz, will be held at the Montecito Library, 1469 E. Valley Road in Montecito.

"Seniors: Down to the Wire! Writing College Applications" on Oct. 2 will help seniors present themselves to colleges in the best light possible. They will learn to understand the components of each application, what admission officers want and how to craft memorable college essays. The instructors will review the new essay prompts for the Common Application as well the University of California application and essays with students, give useful tips and tricks, and describe the senior year college application timeline. The session will conclude with a question-and-answer period.

"Supporting Your Child Through the College Application Process" on Oct. 9 will present ways for parents to be helpful and supportive during the stressful months of senior fall, while still making sure those applications get done on time! This will be a chance to learn strategies to help the student make the most of these short months to optimize their college options, while maintaining equilibrium. Discussion will include useful resources, a timeline, and a question-and-answer session.

For more information, call the Montecito Library at 805.969.5063. Click here for more information about Santa Barbara Public Library System programs, events and services. All library programs are free and open to the public.

— Christine Gallery represents the Santa Barbara Public Library System.