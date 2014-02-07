Montecito Library Offering Free Workshop on Making Sudoku Less Puzzling

The Montecito Branch of the Santa Barbara Public Library System is offering a free workshop on Sudoku, a popular number puzzle.

The workshop will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19 at the Montecito Library, 1469 East Valley Road.

Sudoku is a fun and challenging number puzzle that uses logic and reasoning. The library’s volunteer Sudoku instructor will teach tips and tricks to help improve your game. No prior experience with Sudoku puzzles is necessary. Puzzles and pencils will be provided. All ages and levels welcome.

Visit the Santa Barbara Public Library System online by clicking here for information about library locations, hours, events and programs. All library programs are free and open to the public.

— Sara Doehring is a branch supervisor for the Montecito Library.