Montecito Library Poetry Club to Hear from Guest Poet Paul Willis

The Montecito Branch of the Santa Barbara Public Library System will have a guest poet, Dr. Paul Willis, at the Dec. 4 meeting of the Montecito Library Poetry Club.

The club, which meets the first Thursday of the month from 3:30 to 5 p.m., discusses the life and works of a selected poet each month.

This event, which is free and open to the public, will be held in the Community Hall of the Montecito Library, located at 1469 East Valley Road in Montecito.

Dr. Willis is a professor of English at Westmont College in Montecito, and was the poet laureate of Santa Barbara from 2011 to 2013.

Dr. Willis will be reading a selection of his poems and will share with the group some of the joys of writing and teaching.

Information about Santa Barbara Public Library System locations, hours, events and programs is available at SBPLibrary.org. All library programs are free and open to the public.

— Sara Doehring is a branch supervisor for the Montecito Library.