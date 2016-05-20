Montecito Library to Host Free Wicker Basket Weaving Class

Things to Do

The Montecito Library will offer a basic wicker basket weaving class, taught by local weaver, Susan Oakley. The free class will be held from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, 2016.

The Montecito Library, a branch of the Santa Barbara Public Library System, is located at 1469 E. Valley Road.

Participants will learn to make a small wicker basket using twining and basic weaving techniques. They will be taught several weaving techniques and may continue to practice at home with simple supplies that are inexpensive and easy to purchase.

All materials are provided and no experience is necessary. Pre-registration is requested by calling 805.969.5063.

Information about Santa Barbara Public Library System locations, hours, events and programs is available at SBPLibrary.org.

— Tatiana Johnson is the branch supervisor of the Montecito Library.