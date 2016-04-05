Montecito Library to Host ‘The Game of Bridge: An Introduction’

The Montecito Library will present “The Game of Bridge: An Introduction” from 1-2 p.m. Friday, April 22, 2016. The Montecito Library, a branch of the Santa Barbara Public Library System, is located at 1469 East Valley Road.

“Bridge is a lot more than just a card game. It is a cerebral sport,” wrote tennis player Martina Navratilova in her forward to Bridge. “Bridge teaches you logic, reasoning, quick thinking, patience, concentration and partnership skills.”

Attendees of the Montecito Library’s event will learn about the history and evolution of bridge from Alain Cardinal and Carole Bennett.

Cardinal teaches intermediate bridge classes at Pacific Bridge School, and Bennett has taught beginning bridge and beyond basic classes at Santa Barbara City College for the past several years.

Bridge is a game for those who enjoy thinking, calculating and just having a good time. Come join these two experienced teachers who are passionate about bridge and give it a try.

Information about Santa Barbara Public Library System locations, hours, events and programs is available at SBPLibrary.org.

— Tatiana Johnson is the branch supervisor at the Montecito Library.