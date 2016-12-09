Montecito Man Charged With Felony DUI, Hit-Run in Collision That Put Pedestrian in Coma

A Montecito man has been charged with driving under the influence and hit-and-run causing great bodily injury following a collision last week that put a SBCC student in a coma.

Isaac Vincent Vega, 21, was arrested Wednesday for allegedly running down Drew Christopher Daly, 23, on West Cabrillo Boulevard at about 2:30 a.m. Dec. 2 and fleeing the scene, police said.

Daly, who suffered life-threatening injuries, was found lying face down in the street about two hours later and was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Vega appeared in Santa Barbara Superior Court Friday after the District Attorney’s Office filed the criminal complaint, charging him with felony DUI causing great bodily injury, specifically a coma, while out on bail on an open felony case, prosecutor Wes Meyer said.

The second count is felony hit-and-run causing great bodily injury or death, which has the same enhancements alleged, he said.

The arraignment was continued Friday, and the next court date was set for Wednesday. Vega was represented by the Public Defender’s Office on Friday.

Vega remains in custody at the Santa Barbara County Jail on $500,000 bail for the felony charges.

Santa Barbara police initially reported Vega had $75,000 bail, but the $500,000 bail was set by a judge, Meyer said.

At the time of the alleged crimes, Vega was out on bail for a second-degree robbery charge, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Vega is accused of robbing a Vons supermarket on Sept. 16, and he was released from County Jail custody after posting $25,000 bail, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

His bail had been reduced by a Superior Court judge in Department 8 arraignment court, Meyer said.

Following the new felony charges, a judge revoked that bail and set a $100,000 bail for the robbery case, Meyer said, meaning Vega would have to post $600,000 bail to be released from custody.

The DUI and hit-and-run charges, as filed, have a maximum sentence of 11 years in state prison, Meyer said.

Santa Barbara police released surveillance photos of a vehicle possibly involved in the collision, and the public’s help led to Vega’s arrest, Sgt. Riley Harwood has said.

When Vega was arrested, police impounded a vehicle at his residence, Harwood said.

Daly’s sister told Noozhawk on Tuesday that he remained in grave condition at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

“He has a serious brain injury and we don’t know what his long-term condition will be,” Leah Daly said. “We are trying to ensure he is healthy and we have been by his side — every minute. It’s hard to see your little brother in the hospital.”

— Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.