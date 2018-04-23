Montecito Man Jailed on Drug, Weapons Charges After Warrant Search

A Montecito man is facing drug and weapons charges after investigators served a search warrant on his Montecito residence.

Pedro Barajas, 54, was taken into custody last week after detectives served the warrant at a trailer on the 800 block of Picacho Lane, according to Kelly Hoover, a spokeswoman with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

“Detectives utilized K-9 Aco to conduct a search of Barajas’ trailer,” Hoover said. “During the search, K-9 Aco alerted in two locations inside the trailer. SIB Detectives then conducted a physical search of the trailer.”

The search turned up a loaded Glock 9-mm handgun, two additional magazines, more than a pound of heroin packaged for sale and over $10,000 in cash, Hoover said.

A warrant search also was conducted at a location connected to Barajas in Tulare, where a small amount of methamphetamine was found, Hoover said.

Barajas was arrested and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance for sale, possessing a controlled substance while armed with a firearm and being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, Hoover said.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.