Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 12:02 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Montecito Man Pleads Guilty to Hit-Run Collision That Put SBCC Student in a Coma

Isaac Vincent Vega was sentenced to six years in prison for December 2016 incident

Santa Barbara City College student Drew Daly was critically injured after a hit-and-run collision on Cabrillo Boulevard Dec. 2. Click to view larger
Santa Barbara City College student Drew Daly was critically injured after a hit-and-run collision on Cabrillo Boulevard Dec. 2.  (KEYT.com file photo)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | June 30, 2017 | 8:32 p.m.

A 21-year-old Montecito man is serving a 6-year prison term after pleading guilty to a felony hit-and-run collision that left a Santa Barbara City College student severely injured and in a coma for several days.

Isaac Vincent Vega was arrested five days after a Dec. 2, 2016, collision in which Drew Christopher Daly, then 23, was hit by a vehicle while crossing the 300 block Cabrillo Boulevard in Santa Barbara.

Daly was found lying unconscious in the gutter at about 4:30 a.m., and authorities estimated he had been on the street, gravely injured, for about two hours before a passerby discovered him.

Police connected Vega to the collision through surveillance footage of a light-colored SUV seen in the area at the time of the collision. Authorities and Daly's family asked the public for information about the hit-and-run driver.

Video of the vehicle pulling into the harbor entrance — in which the driver got out and checked the passenger side of the vehicle, then got back in and kept driving westbound on Cabrillo Boulevard — allowed investigators to narrow down the make and model of the car, according to authorities.

Vega was charged with felony driving under the influence causing injury, leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in death or serious, permanent injury, and special allegations of causing great bodily injury, specifically a coma due to brain injury, committing the alleged crime while out on bail, and a misdemeanor of being an unlicensed driver.

His vehicle, a light-colored Honda CRV, was impounded.

Isaac Vincent Vega Click to view larger
Isaac Vincent Vega

Vega took a plea deal in April and pleaded guilty to felony hit and run that resulted in injury, as well as the special allegation of causing great bodily injury.

He was sentenced to six years in prison and had 163 days of credit for time spent in County Jail since his December arrest, including good time/work time.

“On 12/2/16 I struck the victim while driving my vehicle and did not stop to render assistance. As a result of my failure, the victim suffered permanent, significant brain injury,” the plea deal states.

The maximum sentence for the hit-and-run charge was three years, and the special allegation was also a three-year sentence.

In probable-cause documents for Vega’s arrest, Santa Barbara Detective Brian Larson wrote that Daly had been lying on the street for about two hours before he was found, which is based on his 86-degree body temperature doctors measured and the 40-degree temperature the night of the collision.

Drew Daly
Drew Daly (Facebook photo)

Daly “had fractures to his skull and spine and a cerebral contusion to his brain, as well as a fractured clavicle, wrist, and other injuries,” according to court documents.

Vega also entered a guilty plea to grand theft, related to a Sept. 16 robbery charge for taking a bottle of alcohol at a Vons store “from the immediate presence” of an employee who was trying to stop him, according to court documents.

His three-year sentence for that charge will run concurrent to the six-year prison term, adding no extra time.

Daly’s family has told Noozhawk that he woke up from his coma after a few days and was transferred to a Los Angeles medical facility for treatment.

A GoFundMe account set up to help with his medical expenses had raised $19,400 as of Friday.

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 