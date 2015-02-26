Man Pleads Guilty to Threatening to Blow Up His Montecito Home

David William Tallman is sentenced to 5 years of probation for July 2014 incident

A Montecito man who threatened to detonate an explosive device in his home in July 2014 pleaded guilty to three felony charges this week.

Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley announced Thursday that David William Tallman, 66, pleaded guilty to arson of an inhabited structure, criminal threats and resisting a peace officer and one misdemeanor count of violating a court order.

Dudley said she did not offer any plea bargain in the case.

Superior Court Judge Michael Carrozzo sentenced Tallman to five years of probation, in addition to the time he has already spent in custody.

If Tallman violates probation, he could serve up to 10 years and four months in state prison, Dudley said.

Tallman has been in custody since July 7, 2014, when Dudley said he threatened to blow up his Montecito residence using acetylene gas.

The incident began about 3:15 a.m. at a home on the 1300 block of Virginia Road, when Tallman called 9-1-1 and told dispatchers he had several acetylene tanks, firearms and ammunition, and was threatening to use them to blow up his house, according to county sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.

Dudley said Tallman was a jeweler, and used the acetylene tanks to make jewelry, releasing the gas and igniting it with a flame device.

He also made threats against two sheriff’s deputies who had recently taken him into custody on a mental health hold, Dudley said.

Numerous emergency personnel responded to the scene, and he was ultimately apprehended by deputies after about six hours.

Responding firefighters from the Montecito Fire Protection District found evidence of a small fire in the defendant’s residence, she said.

Dudley said Tallman was required to undergo a mental health evaluation upon his release from custody Tuesday. He also must reside in a sober living home and register as an arsonist for life.

“Arson is rarely a victimless crime,” Dudley said in a statement. “Therefore, we will continue to prosecute arsonists as we would any other violent offender.”

