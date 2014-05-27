Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 7:30 pm | Overcast 62º

 
 
 
 

Montecito Mansion Featured in ‘Scarface’ Hits the Market for $35 Million

The sale of the 10-acre El Fureidis estate on Parra Grande Lane has generated interest around the world

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | May 27, 2014

A Montecito mansion boasting a cameo in the 1983 classic film Scarface has hit the market for the first time since 2008.

El Fureidis — translated as “tropical paradise” — went up for sale earlier this month, with a $35 million sticker price for the 10-acre property at 631 Parra Grande Lane.

The sale has generated interest across the globe, not only because of the home’s notable guests, but also for its enviably lush grounds, rare collections of palm and other trees, and striking architecture.

Emily Kellenberger McBride, the Village Properties Realtor representing the mansion seller, called the property a piece of art that has undergone an extensive, multimillion-dollar remodel since it was purchased in 2008.

She said the current owner, a local family, hasn’t used the property and 9,816-square-foot, two-story main house as much as they anticipated.

The stucco mansion, with four bedrooms, four bathrooms and five half-bathrooms, was built in 1906 by James Waldron Gillespie, a New Yorker who lived in the home until the 1950s.

The mansion has passed through a few hands since, always retaining its iconic architecture and solid concrete and steel foundation, according to Kellenberger McBride.

Although probably best known for hosting the wedding scene of Scarface actors Michele Pfeiffer and Al Pacino, El Fureidis also played host to many visitors, including Albert Einstein, Winston Churchill, Charles Chaplin and President John F. Kennedy.

The movie credit might explain the well-attended, invitation-only open houses Kellenberger McBride has hosted, but she’d like to think it plays a mere part.

Scarface takes a lot of attention,” she said. “I think there are aspects of the property that are even more remarkable. The architect himself is really remarkable.”

The estate is one of three in Montecito designed by renowned architect Bertram Goodhue, whose works include the Los Angeles Central Library and New York City’s Saint Thomas Church.

The private estate was also built to entertain, providing a musician’s balcony overlooking a formal dining room and a “conversation room” with a Byzantine-style alcove, an 18-foot central dome and a 24-carat gold-leaf.

Kellenberger McBride said the mansion is expected to sell quickly and at a strong price.

