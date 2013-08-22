Montecito Medical Acquires Columbia Medical Campus in Maryland

Montecito Medical, a premier owner of medical office buildings throughout the United Statse, has acquired the Columbia Medical Campus in Columbia, Md.

Located in Howard County, the third-wealthiest county in the nation, Columbia Medical Campus is comprised of two medical office buildings (Knoll I and Knoll II) totaling 155,314 square feet on a 36-acre parklike setting.

Major tenants of the Columbia Medical Campus include Johns Hopkins Medicine, Columbia Medical Practice, Chase-Brexton, St. Agnes and the University of Maryland Medical Center.

“In addition to our medical research platform ranking Columbia, Md., as one of the premier medical markets in the country, we value the proximity of CMC to the award-winning Howard County General Hospital, a member of the world-renowned Johns Hopkins Health System,” said Chip Conk, CEO of Montecito Medical.

Montecito Medical purchased the Columbia Medical Campus through its affiliate, MMAC Berkshire LLC, which is a joint venture between Montecito Medical and Berkshire Realty Ventures, that was formed to acquire a portfolio of approximately $600 million in medical office properties over the next several years.

— Courtney Dietz represents Montecito Medical Operating Co.