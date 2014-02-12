Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 3:23 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Montecito Medical Moves Corporate Offices to Nashville

By Montecito Medical | February 12, 2014 | 1:21 p.m.

Montecito Medical announced Wednesday that it has relocated the Santa Barbara-based corporate headquarters to Nashville, Tenn., also known as Med City.

While the new Brentwood office will be home to senior executives, acquisitions and underwriting, the accounting and property management functions will continue to operate out of Corona as well as Austin, Texas, respectively.

"For nearly 10 years, Montecito Medical has operated from the Santa Barbara area, building a portfolio of 2.5 million square feet and over 50 premier medical office buildings valued at over $600 million," CEO Chip Conk said. "After acquiring $90 million in 2013, we solidified the strategic decision to move to Nashville, which the hub of health care in the U.S. and offers a deep talent pool as we continue to scale the company.

Nashville's central location and thriving local economy were also a key factor in making the decision to relocate the corporate offices.

