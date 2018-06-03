Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 11:11 pm | Overcast with Haze 59º

 
 
 
 

Montecito Medical Named Finalist for HREI Insights Awards

By Courtney Dietz for Montecito Medical Operating Co. | November 7, 2013 | 8:54 a.m.

Healthcare Real Estate Insights magazine recently announced the finalists for the 2013 HREI Insights Awards, the only national awards totally dedicated to recognizing excellence in the areas of health-care real estate development and executive leadership.

Montecito Medical and the building's developer, The Nautilus Group Inc., have been named as one of five finalists in the category “Best New Medical Office Buildings and Other Outpatient Facilities (50,000 to 99,999 square feet)” for the UCLA Outpatient Surgery and Oncology Center acquired by Montecito Medical in August for $54.57 million.

The 51,342-square-foot, state-of-the-art medical office building is 100 percent master leased by UCLA and serves as an important extension of the UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.

The 2013 HREI Insights Awards will be awarded in nine categories:

» Medical Office Buildings and Other Outpatient Facilities — Best New Ground-Up Development (four awards in four size ranges)

» Medical Office Buildings and Other Outpatient Facilities — Best Renovated or Repurposed Building

» Hospitals and Other Inpatient Facilities — Best New Ground-Up Development

» Post-Acute and Senior Living Facilities — Best New Ground-Up Development

» Health-care Real Estate Executive of the Year

» Lifetime Achievement Award

“We are honored to be named with the Nautilus Group Inc. as an awards finalist. The other finalists are an impressive and talented group representing some of the nations finest facilities,” said Chip Conk, CEO of Montecito Medical. “This building has so many unique features, which we believe are a model for the future of medical office buildings, including a fully automated subterranean parking system that can accommodate almost 400 cars in a footprint 50 percent smaller than conventional garages. We are very excited to be considered in this category.”

The winners of the 2013 HREI Insight Awards will be presented on Dec. 11.

— Courtney Dietz represents Montecito Medical Operating Co.

 

