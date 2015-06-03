Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 12:33 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Business

Developer Taps Luxury Hotel Operator to Manage Montecito’s Miramar Resort

Years in the making, the newly named Rosewood Miramar Beach Montecito is set to break ground next year and open in 2018

Caruso Affiliated has named Rosewood Hotels & Resorts as manager of the new Rosewood Miramar Beach Montecito, set to open in 2018.
Caruso Affiliated has named Rosewood Hotels & Resorts as manager of the new Rosewood Miramar Beach Montecito, set to open in 2018. (Caruso Affiliated rendering)
By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | June 3, 2015 | 4:45 p.m.

The Miramar Beach Resort & Bungalows development planned for Montecito has a new name and hotel operator.

Prominent Los Angeles developer Rick Caruso of Caruso Affiliated announced this week that his privately held real estate firm has tapped Rosewood Hotels & Resorts to manage the yet-to-be built property on 16 acres overlooking the Pacific Ocean and Miramar Beach in Montecito.

The development — now dubbed Rosewood Miramar Beach Montecito — is set to break ground next year and open in 2018 as Rosewood’s third luxury property in California.

Rosewood Hotels, which is also based in Los Angeles, will manage the 170-room resort boasting 122 guestrooms and 48 suites — many of which will be located in single-story cottages and bungalows a mere step away from the sand.

An oceanside bar and restaurant, two swimming pools, a spa, a ballroom, a fitness center, a signature restaurant and a beach club will be among amenities of the resort that’s been years in the making.

Caruso Affiliated waited eight years for the right combination of financing and approval after buying the beachfront property in 2007, twice receiving approval for past iterations as recently as 2011.

The company raised more than $200 million in financing for the project and in 2012 demolished the original Miramar Beach Hotel, a decaying eyesore along Highway 101.

Caruso received final approval to move forward with his latest design in April, and that’s the layout Rosewood is tasked with operating.

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors granted Caruso’s appeal of Montecito Planning Commission approval that limited beach club membership, event attendees and excursion bus parking. A flurry of neighbors supported the Miramar project, while others worried about a lack of parking, water supply and traffic safety.

“We are delighted that our project is finally coming to fruition, and Rosewood Hotels & Resorts is the perfect operator and one that shares our vision on delivering a world-class experience,” Caruso said in a statement Wednesday. “The historic location of the Rosewood Miramar Beach Montecito provides the perfect landscape to create a property that not only honors this landmark site, but also draws inspiration from the existing natural beauty of the region and continues to enhance the Montecito community.”

Rosewood Hotels manages 18 other luxury properties in 11 different countries, each operated to reflect a location’s history, culture and sensibilities.

In this week’s announcement, the company said it has 11 new hotels under development, with plans to operate 50 hotels by 2020.

Its collection of hotels includes The Carlyle in New York City, the Rosewood Sand Hill in Menlo Park, Calif., and Hôtel de Crillon in Paris.

“Rosewood Miramar Beach Montecito will be a perfect illustration of Rosewood’s philosophy of ‘A Sense of Place,’” Rosewood Hotel Group CEO Sonia Cheng said. “The resort will combine a relaxed California atmosphere with intuitive service and a picturesque, beachfront setting. We look forward to working closely with Caruso Affiliated, a best-in-class developer, to bring this long-awaited resort to life.” 

The price for a room wasn’t yet available for the hotel Caruso has said he hopes to open in April 2018.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Patricia Griffin
Patricia Griffin
"I am very hands on and feel that each transaction is special and different. My clients goals are foremost in what I do to bring about a successful transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 