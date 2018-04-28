Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 3:59 pm | Fair and Breezy 71º

 
 
 
 

Montecito Mixed-Use Project Beginning to Sprout at Old Nursery Location

Developer secures $7.3 million loan to build out residential, office and retail property on Coast Village Road

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | June 3, 2013 | 12:55 a.m.

Montecito’s Coast Village Road will soon see a distinct transformation as construction begins on a retail and condominium-unit development at the former site of a longtime plant nursery. Completion of the project is expected within a year.

The two-story project, which includes two residential condominium units of 3,931 square feet above 10,323 square feet of office and retail space, took another step forward last week when Santa Monica-based developer Black Valnar Properties LLC secured a $7.3 million loan from George Elkins Mortgage Banking Co.

Crews have been leveling out the property that once was the home of Turk Hessellund Nursery at 1255 Coast Village Road, at the corner of Coast Village Circle. They’re also erecting a temporary sound curtain along the west side of the project, adjacent to Jeannine?’s Restaurant.

“We’d love to be built in less than a year, but it’s roughly a year,” said Brian Cearnal, project architect of Cearnal Andrulaitis of Santa Barbara.

The project, which has been in the works since 2011, has swiftly achieved proper approvals and permits as a result of talking to all concerned parties, Cearnal told Noozhawk.

Although some locals had attachment to the nursery, Cearnal said he thinks residents understand the significance of the mixed-use development.

Plans include constructing a one-story restaurant — owned by Hillstone Restaurant Group — on the corner, along with two residential units in the back and a two-story commercial space. Some retail space has already been pre-leased to a high-end women’s clothing boutique called Dress, Inc.

Most parking will be underground, with some street-level parking near an outdoor courtyard.

“It’s going to be cool,” Cearnal said. “I think this is really an important corner.”

Another key part of the project is a design consistent with the surrounding area, which is why the new buildings will have a Spanish-colonial style.

“That was really important to us to achieve with this project,” Cearnal said.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Construction fencing has been erected around a mixed-use development project at 1255 Coast Village Road. This view is taken from Coast Village Circle on the project's east side. (Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk photo)
Construction fencing has been erected around a mixed-use development project at 1255 Coast Village Road. This view is taken from Coast Village Circle on the project’s east side. (Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk photo)

