Montecito Motor Classic Car Show Returning to Coast Village Road

The Montecito Motor Classic weekend returns to wow crowds with more than 150 classic rides, free festivities and a charity gala at the third annual car show on Coast Village Road next weekend.

Montecito Motor Classic committee co-chair Dolores Johnson said the car show has raised roughly $120,000 since she helped start it in 2012.

This year, Johnson and her 40-member committee decided the annual event will benefit the Santa Barbara Police Activities League and the Santa Barbara Police Foundation primarily to support after-school programs for local children.

Dolores said the car show and gala were really all about giving back.

"The reason are all doing this is so we can raise money for these nonprofits," Johnson told Noozhawk. "We have amazing volunteers who put this together, and I feel privileged to be working with them."

The event will kick off with a charity auction gala at 5 p.m. Sept. 19 at the Montecito Country Club featuring a sneak preview of the weekend's cars.

As many as 30 items will be auctioned off including a Christmas Parade ride, VIP tickets to the Petersen Automotive Museum's 2015 grand opening and even a ride in a Cold War-era Douglas A-26 Invader twin-engine light bomber attack plane.

The car show will run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 21 on Coast Village Road in Montecito, which will be closed off for the event.

Each featured car will be judged in 11 distinct categories including best foreign, best sport and most elegant. Winners will be given special trophies awarded by the event's donors including the biggest donor, the Armand Hammer Foundation.

The event will include the Senior Home Vintage Car Tour, which visits senior homes and facilities in the area.

During the car show, the event will feature the first Future Car Designers and Model Car Building competition at noon Sept. 21.

Participants ages 8 to 17 will compete to develop the most compelling new car design.

