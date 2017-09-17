Montecito Motor Classic Features Street-Smart Cars

The 6th Annual Montecito Motor Classic, benefiting the Santa Barbara Police Foundation and the Santa Barbara Police Activities League, will be 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24, on Coast Village Road.

Open to the public, the event features cars, trucks and motorcycles from all decades. Highlighting the show will be the Camaro and the Ferrari.

Presenting sponsor and car enthusiast Michael Hammer is the guest of honor. He will be interviewed prior to the awards ceremony.

In addition to the array of vehicles, members of the Santa Barbara Police Activities League will display their model cars during the Young Model Car Designers Competition.

The youths completed their cars during a workshop held at PAL’s Twelve35 Teen Center with the assistance of Police Activities League staff and Santa Barbara Police Department officers.

— Joshua Morton for Santa Barbara Police Department.