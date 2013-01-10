Sunday, June 10 , 2018, 9:59 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Motorcycle Crash Victim Identified as Westmont Student

The college's staff and students hold a special chapel service for Nicholas Dale Davis of Pacific Grove

(Wesmont College video)

A 21-year-old man killed earlier this week in a high-speed motorcycle crash in Montecito was identified Thursday as a Westmont College student.

Nicholas Dale Davis
Nicholas Dale Davis

Nicholas Dale Davis of Pacific Grove was fatally injured when his motorcycle slammed into a tree around 9 p.m. Tuesday near the college, according to Sgt. Mark Williams of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Davis was riding a 2004 Honda CBR600 when it crashed on Cold Springs Road south of La Paz Road.

He was believed to have been traveling in excess of 100 mph, CHP Sgt. Matthew Dawson said in press release Wednesday.

Davis lost control of his bike when he approached the south exit of the college, Dawson said.

He was thrown from the motorcycle, which continued across the road and caught on fire.

Davis was wearing a helmet at the time, but died of his injuries before first responders arrived at the scene, Dawson said.

Davis was a graduate of Calvary Christian High School in Pacific Grove, and was a senior studying economics and business at Westmont, according to his Facebook page.

Williams said Davis’ toxicology report — which would reveal whether any drugs or alcohol were present in his system at the time of the crash — was still pending Thursday.

Westmont President Gayle Beebe briefed the students Wednesday morning in a special chapel service for Davis, saying Beebe and other staff had spent the night confirming Davis’ death and working with his family and law enforcement.

“This will be a very hard day, a hard week and a hard semester,” Beebe told students. “We will need each other as we walk through this tragedy.”

Campus Pastor Ben Patterson followed and gave a moving message to students on Thursday, and began by reminding them that counseling was available to any student or staff member who needed it.

Patterson addressed the situation, saying they didn’t know why Davis died, but reminded students of the sovereignty of God — even in terrible situations. He also invited students into an extended time of silence to reflect.

At the end of the service, student Derek Troya spoke, saying he and Davis had been friends since freshman year.

“We have faith that we’ll see him again. I believe that with all my heart and that gives me confidence,” he said. “Goodbye, Nick. God be with you.”

Davis’  family said Thursday they’d like to extend an invitation to the public for his memorial service on Tuesday, Jan. 15 at 1 p.m.

The memorial will be held at Shoreline Community Church, 2500 Garden Road, in Monterey.

