Montecito’s Read ‘n Post Reunites with Post Office Under One Roof

The post office on Coast Village Road has moved into its new location inside the recently opened Read ‘n Post store in the Montecito Country Mart at Coast Village and Hot Springs roads.

“On Monday morning the post office will open in our new, more spacious quarters,” said Read ‘n Post owner and manager Jan Hendrickson. “This is one April Fools’ Day event that we know everyone will like!”

For almost a year, since the Read ‘n Post lost its lease elsewhere on Coast Village Road, the post office and store have operated in separate and much smaller spaces.

The store opened in its new location two weeks ago.

“It has taken us a couple of weeks to prepare for the post office move,” said Hendrickson. “We will continue to offer a variety of postal services and items, including stamps of various denominations, Forever stamps, Priority Mail supplies, parcel mailing, money orders, certified mail, postal insurance and more.”

Current post office hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Read ‘n Post store hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Both the store and post office will expand their hours later in the spring.

In addition to the post office, Read ‘n Post features the largest selection of magazines in the Santa Barbara area, as well as greeting cards, gifts, newspapers and other items.

The new Read ‘n Post address is 1026-B Coast Village Road, and the telephone number is 805.969.1148.