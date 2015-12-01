Montecito Off-Duty Firefighters to ‘Fill the Boot’ for Muscular Dystrophy Association

Advice

Firefighters of the Montecito Fire Protection District will participate in a fundraising endeavor called Fill the Boot for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA)

The annual donation drive celebrates its 60th anniversary this year.

Throughout the six-decade evolution of the drive, members of the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) across the United States and Canada have continually strengthened the Fill the Boot campaign.

Today, IAFF is the MDA's single-largest fundraising partner and most ardent crusader to find a cure for neuromuscular disease.



The off duty Montecito firefighters will Fill the Boot from 8:30 a.m. until early afternoon Saturday, Dec. 5, 2015, at the intersection of Coast Village Road and Olive Mill Road.

All proceeds will be donated to the MDA. Please come out to support this worthy cause.

— Joyce Reed is an administrative assistant for the Montecito Fire Protection District.