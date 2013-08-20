Montecito Planning Commission Hosting Disaster Preparedness Hearing

Are you prepared for a disaster?

Get your questions answered by an emergency planning disaster preparedness panel starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday before the Montecito Planning Commission, in the first-floor hearing room at 123 Anapamu St.

The public is invited to attend, or watch it live on Channel 20.

Questions about emergency preparedness can be asked during public comment or emailed to the commission before or during the hearing to [email protected]. (Due to confidentiality issues, questioner names will be not be announced.)

The Montecito Fire Protection District and the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management will provide joint presentations on disaster planning, professional response plans and offer citizen emergency planning tips.

Supervisor Salud Carbajal, chairman of the Santa Barbara Board of Supervisors, will provide introductory remarks.