Power Outage Reported as 50 mph Wind Gusts Pound Montecito

House-shuddering winds gusting to more than 50 mph were pounding the Montecito foothills early Wednesday, and the National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for Santa Barbara County’s South Coast.

Just before 2 a.m., power was reported out across a swath of Montecito above East Valley Road. According to Southern California Edison’s outage map, more than 300 customers were affected.

The cause of the service disruption had not been determined, and Edison could not provide an estimate on when electricity might be restored.

The weather service said gusty north winds were blowing at 20 to 30 mph, with the strongest gusts below canyons and passes of the Santa Ynez Mountains.

Motorists were advised to use caution on Highway 192/East Valley Road through the Montecito foothills, on Highway 154 over San Marcos Pass and on Highway 101 along the western Gaviota coast.

The high winds were expected to die down before daybreak, and calmer conditions are in Wednesday’s forecast, with winds of just 5 to 10 mph.

The weather service said daytime temperatures should be in the mid-70s on the South Coast through the weekend, with highs in the 60s in the Santa Ynez Valley and the North County.

