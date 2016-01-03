Montecito Power Outage Puts 1,600 Customers in the Dark

Advice

A power outage affected nearly 1,600 residents in Montecito on Sunday evening, according to Southern California Edison.

The outage was reported at 4:41 p.m., and appeared to be centered in the area of San Ysidro and Wyant roads north of North Jameson Lane.

Also affected were businesses and restaurants along Coast Village Road to the west.

At 5:15 p.m., Edison said it was analyzing the problem and repair crews had been notified.

By 9 p.m., the company said only 379 customers remained without power, and they were expected to all have it restored by 3:30 a.m. Monday.

